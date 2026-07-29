GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Raising funds for a car

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristina Donald

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christina Donald

Raising funds for a car

My name is Christina, and I’m a 43-year-old single mother from Long Beach, Mississippi. I never imagined I would find myself asking for help, but after exhausting every option I have, I’m reaching out in hopes that kind-hearted people might help me through a difficult season.


I work full-time and have earned two college degrees. I’ve always believed in working hard and taking care of my responsibilities. In addition to supporting myself, I help care for my elderly parents and grandparents, who depend on me for assistance with daily needs, appointments, and errands.


Like many families across Mississippi, I’ve been struggling with the rising cost of living. Rent, groceries, utilities, insurance, and everyday expenses continue to increase while paychecks seem to stretch less and less each month. Despite working hard, I’ve found myself falling further behind financially.


Recently, my vehicle suffered a catastrophic engine failure, leaving me without reliable transportation. Living on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, having a dependable vehicle isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. Without a car, getting to work, caring for my family, attending appointments, and handling everyday responsibilities has become incredibly difficult. I am currently relying on the kindness of friends and family for rides, but that is not a long-term solution.


My goal is to raise $4,000 to purchase a dependable used vehicle and cover the costs of registration, insurance, and getting back on the road safely. Having reliable transportation would allow me to continue working, caring for my loved ones, and regaining some stability during this challenging time.


If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, I would be deeply grateful. If you’re unable to give, sharing this campaign with others would mean just as much. Every contribution and every share brings me one step closer to independence and peace of mind.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, and for any support you can provide. Your kindness means more than words can express.


With gratitude,

Christina

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve