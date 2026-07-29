Raising funds for a car

My name is Christina, and I’m a 43-year-old single mother from Long Beach, Mississippi. I never imagined I would find myself asking for help, but after exhausting every option I have, I’m reaching out in hopes that kind-hearted people might help me through a difficult season.





I work full-time and have earned two college degrees. I’ve always believed in working hard and taking care of my responsibilities. In addition to supporting myself, I help care for my elderly parents and grandparents, who depend on me for assistance with daily needs, appointments, and errands.





Like many families across Mississippi, I’ve been struggling with the rising cost of living. Rent, groceries, utilities, insurance, and everyday expenses continue to increase while paychecks seem to stretch less and less each month. Despite working hard, I’ve found myself falling further behind financially.





Recently, my vehicle suffered a catastrophic engine failure, leaving me without reliable transportation. Living on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, having a dependable vehicle isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. Without a car, getting to work, caring for my family, attending appointments, and handling everyday responsibilities has become incredibly difficult. I am currently relying on the kindness of friends and family for rides, but that is not a long-term solution.





My goal is to raise $4,000 to purchase a dependable used vehicle and cover the costs of registration, insurance, and getting back on the road safely. Having reliable transportation would allow me to continue working, caring for my loved ones, and regaining some stability during this challenging time.





If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, I would be deeply grateful. If you’re unable to give, sharing this campaign with others would mean just as much. Every contribution and every share brings me one step closer to independence and peace of mind.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, and for any support you can provide. Your kindness means more than words can express.





With gratitude,

Christina