Raising Emotional Support Animals

Help Us Bring a Little Joy to Our Community





Hey y'all,





My name is Patrick, and I'm a U.S. military veteran.

A few months ago, my wife and I found the perfect piece of property; a home with a shop and enough room to finally raise some small animals.





The idea of raising Nigerian Dwarf goats came after I watched a video of these goofy little creatures. I laughed so hard that it got me thinking. If they could make me smile that much just by being themselves, imagine the joy they could bring to others.





As a veteran, I know there are many veterans who could use a reason to smile. I also have friends who work with children on the autism spectrum and others with special needs. Animal interaction can be incredibly uplifting, and in our rural community there are very few opportunities like this. My hope is to create a safe, welcoming place where these little goats can bring laughter, comfort, and a little peace to those who need it.





To make that happen, I'm asking for $1,500 to help us finish preparing the area where the goats will live.

Your support will help pay for:

Tree trimming to make the area safe Hauling away debris and cleaning up the property Leveling the ground for the enclosure Fencing, posts, and other materials Feed and supplies to get started Purchasing the goats Initial veterinary care and other startup needs

My wife and I have already invested nearly $1,000 of our own money into this project. After buying our home, moving, and making needed repairs, we've simply come up a little short. We aren't far from the finish line—we just need a little help getting there.

Whether you choose to donate, share this fundraiser, or simply keep us in your prayers, we truly appreciate your support.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story.





God bless,

Patrick