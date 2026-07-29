Raising a baby single

Recently found out I’m about 10 weeks and a day pregnant . Thinking I would have support from the father he will be going in and out of prison and that is not fair to a baby or anyone in that matter. It’s hard enough for me to find a good stable ride to work so work is hard to come by right now . I’d like to get support but it’s hard as well because everyone is going thru something . If there is anyone out there that is willing to help just a little something is better than nothing .. that way when the time comes I can get a better home situation for me and my baby in December and that way I will be able to find a more stable job !