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Raising $2,000 For My Senior Father’s Chemotherapy

Goal₱120,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byCharmaine Baldovino

Fundraiser funds will be received by Charmaine Baldovino

Raising $2,000 For My Senior Father’s Chemotherapy

I am writing this with a heavy but hopeful heart. My name is Charm, and I am knocking on your virtual doors to plead for help for the most important man in my life: my 80-year-old father, Antonio Baldovino.


Four months ago, our family received the devastating news that papa had been diagnosed with colon cancer.


At 80 years old, my father has spent his entire life working hard and being our ultimate anchor. Now, it is our turn to fight for him. Despite his age, his spirit is strong, and his oncologist has recommended an immediate and aggressive regimen of chemotherapy to halt the progression of the cancer and extend his precious time with us.


The situation has become incredibly time-sensitive. Just last week, during his latest scan, the doctor saw one cancer cell that had grown quite big. This sudden growth has sent panic through our family. The oncologist emphasized that we cannot afford any delays. Papa needs to start his next cycle of chemotherapy medications immediately to stop this rapid growth before it spreads further.


We have completely exhausted our family savings on initial diagnostics, laboratory tests, scans, and hospital admissions. We are now at a critical standstill. We do not have enough funds to purchase his upcoming cycles of chemotherapy medicines. Without these specific medications, his treatment cannot proceed.


Our target goal is $2,000 USD (approximately ₱120,000 PHP). This exact amount will go directly toward purchasing his prescribed chemotherapy medications, covering necessary laboratory blood tests required before each chemo cycle, and assisting with minor medical supplies needed for his home care.


We know times are incredibly tough for everyone right now, which is why no donation is too small. Even a gift of $5, $10, or $20 will directly buy a pill or a dose that brings my father closer to healing.


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading my story, for your immense kindness, and for giving an 80-year-old father a fighting chance.


With love and endless gratitude,

Charm

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