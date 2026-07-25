Raise the roof for Legacy Church

Help Us Protect Our House of Worship: A New Roof for Legacy Church

Dear Friends, Family, and Community,

Legacy Church in Sutton, MA has always been a place of refuge, worship, and community gathering. For years, our building has sheltered us as we've grown together in faith, supported local families, and shared God's love. Today, we are reaching out because our church home urgently needs a brand-new roof.

Age and New England weather have taken their toll, and we need to replace the roof to prevent structural damage and ensure our sanctuary remains a safe, dry, and welcoming environment for everyone.

As a community-funded church, we cannot do this alone. We are humbly asking for your financial support to help us cover the costly installation and materials. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to securing our building for generations to come.

If you are unable to give financially, we completely understand and would be deeply grateful if you could keep this project in your prayers and share our campaign with others.

Thank you so much for your generosity, your consideration, and your heart for our church. May God richly bless you!