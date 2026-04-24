Raise The Roof

North Shore Christian Fellowship is a non-denominational church located on Main Street in the historic downtown of Upper Lake, California. This small church has a very big heart for our community, to share Gods truth and love, help local residents who are in need and to support other ministries that can reach even farther than we can. Our heart is to know God and make Him known by loving God and loving people! Our church facility has two great needs at this time:

1) Major roof repair or replacement, water damage

2) Heating system repair or replacement

Our hope is to retire the buckets, tarps and space heaters now used to deal with these problems. Please consider a generous donation to help keep our building dry and warm so we can keep our doors open . May the Lord bless you!