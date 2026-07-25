Raise money for the GoH Nursery kitchen/dining

Garden of hope is a charity organization working with the communities within Kisumu and its environment reaching out to the most vulnerable children with Nutrition, Medication and early childhood education.

This fundraiser is to build a fully equipped kitchen at our Garden of Hope Nursery in Nyakach - Sango where we have a running mission school.

You can check our website

Thegardenofhope. Wordpress. Com

Gardenofhopenursery. com