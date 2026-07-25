Raise money for a poor who can't afford tuition

Hi, name is Arnold and I have successfully completed my highschool that was paid by a non government organization that covered my fees till the end of high school and now I am stranded but some my relatives have managed to cover some money but now I am at a risk of dropping out due to incomplete fees payment which will affect my progress I pray that this will help me in God's name. I am a God fearing Christian that believes in miracles since I had come this far and am almost making it in life from when I got the scholarship till now