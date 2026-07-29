Raise £5000 to support Jake Hepple

Back in June 2020, a young patriot named Jake Hepple bravely organised an airplane to fly over the Etihad Stadium with the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’ as the players were bending one knee for the Black Lives Matter movement. What came after will shock you. Jake was sacked by his employer immediately and couldn’t find work for a further 6 months. Not to mention the thousands of death threats to him and his family. Still, Jake stood tall and refused to apologise. A far right stunt or just a young man ahead of the game?





I think we owe it to this lad to dig in our pockets and spare what we can after all he went through and continues to go through for standing for us





A few years ago, Jake was discussed and shamed in the media AND parliament for doing this. Now, they are stating exactly what he said.