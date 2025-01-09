Rain’s Fight Against Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Recently, my 15-year-old sister, Rain, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Throughout 2024, Rain had inexplicable health problems that prompted my mom to seek the help of doctors and specialists. A very persistent cough affected her breathing to the point where she could not do much physical activity or even laugh without gasping for air. On December 6th, after a concerning chest x-ray, my sister was rushed to the ER with the suspicion of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. In the next few days, she went through a whirlwind of tests: a PET scan, CT scan, biopsy, and echocardiogram, all leading up to the confirmation of her diagnosis. By December 20th, she had started chemotherapy.





Rain has received two rounds of chemo and still has an expected five months of treatment ahead. Since December 6, my parents have to miss some work days to care for my sister at the hospital and after every treatment and every clinic visit. Though Rain has the unwavering support of our family and community, and despite having medical insurance, this all has come at a cost beyond what we can bear. Any contributions made will help us cover medical expenses and my parents time off work to help care for Rain as she endures treatment.





We’re very thankful for the many people who have reached out and showed love, and helped in practical ways. We’re grateful for the many prayers that continue to surround and lift Rain and our family. May the Lord bless and give you much favor as you share in the burden with us.