Raine's Recovery

Hello lovelies, Raine is currently facing some heavy health challenges and is unable to manage certain aspects of his life, including medical bills and living expenses. I've created this campaign to help him during his recovery process, as he works thru this very difficult time. Any support, big or small, would mean the world to him and to all of us who love and support him as we work to get him back on his feet.

Raine has always poured his heart into music, creating songs that speak to so many. Due to his health and financial struggles, his music had to take a backseat. By helping him with this, I hope more than anything he can be able to continue doing what he is most passionate about. But in order to accomplish any goal in life we gotta start at the roots and that is his health first and foremost. We send you all our love and gratitude to take the time to listen and spread the word and donate if you can. We're in this together <3