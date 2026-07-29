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RaHoorMinistries

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byThomas Caldwell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Thomas Caldwell

RaHoorMinistries

It is in times of Darkness that it is necessary to reach for the Light.


In recent years, the Thelemic Religious Tradition has lost much of its vitality. This powerful spiritual light and evolutionary mandate for both personal and societal change that came into our world at the beginning of the 20th Century has been subject to misunderstanding, squabbling, and conflict by too many who claim to adhere to its tenets and core principles. While the civilization it was born into continues to slide into death and oblivion.


Thelema is all about Will. Human Will. Its development both at the individual level and, by extension, that of society and of civilization itself. It is a tradition that can trace its roots back to antiquity and beyond, while pointing to a future of Light, Life, Love, and Liberty


Thelema is about strengthening the mind, body, and spirit. A focusing of power that, when properly developed and applied by either the individual or group, can achieve almost anything.


A small and growing number of initiates from various Thelemic traditions have decided it is time to move the Thelemic Religious Tradition into a more focused, constructive realm. To make it more accessible to a wider audience so that it can be applied to the challenges of the times in which we live. The application of a systematic method of development the average man and woman can grasp and utilize to better themselves, their families, their communities, and civilization itself.


RaHoor Ministries is the first step in this endeavor. We are an independent nondenominational alliance that seeks to nurture this growing movement by taking a more formalized, overt approach to educating the public on this gift to mankind, and believe the time is not only right but imperative if our civilization is to survive.


Our initial goals are modest but will enable us to lay a strong foundation to build upon the base of a great pyramid that will eventually reach great heights. These plans include:


  1. The implementation of a public outreach program in the form of public communication via social and conventional media.


  1. Direct interface with groups and individuals in the form of public events, seminars, and educational presentations.


  1. Direct interaction with civil and political authorities for the purposes of education, advocacy, and understanding.


  1. The publication and distribution of the sacred texts of the Thelemic Religious Tradition and related materials to be distributed at low to moderate cost or, if appropriate, at no charge to anyone sincerely seeking to learn.


  1. Lay the groundwork for the establishment of several Hermetic Sciences Centers throughout the United States and, eventually, overseas. These facilities will be bastions of teaching and learning where not only the Thelemic Religious Tradition will be taught, but the arts, sciences, history, and other topics pertaining to civilization and its further development.


The journey of human spiritual evolution that began in Egypt in 1904 EV continues. Please help us as we endeavor to propagate the Thelemic Religious Tradition and further it into a wondrous and accomplished future. To promote the evolution of Human Will and the continuation of our civilization for many generations to come.


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