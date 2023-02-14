Raena Mitchell's Medical Journey

Raena Mitchell is 3 years old and was born to Sawyer and Taylor Mitchell six weeks before her due date. Upon birth, Raena was immediately diagnosed with Amniotic Band Syndrome, a disorder affecting many things including underdeveloped fingers and toes, severe cleft lip and palate, and severe anopthalmia (no left eye).

Raena and her family of five have braved through a lot already in the first three years of Raena's life, with many weeks in the NICU, countless appointments, and five surgeries (and many more to come). These surgeries have repaired Raena's cleft lip and palate and worked toward gradually growing Raena's eye socket, eventually getting Raena ready for a prosthetic eye. The structure of Raena's face is impacted by the correct growth of her eye socket, making the timing of each eye surgery extremely crucial.

Raena's next upcoming surgery is a very important one that will help prepare her for the prosthetic eye she has been waiting for her whole life. This is the first time Sawyer and Taylor have reached out to friends for help with the increasing medical bills they continue to face. They do not wish to be a burden on anyone, but we know that it can be a true joy to help others and bear one another's burdens! Any amount you wish to donate will go directly to Raena's medical expenses, which include her upcoming surgery, future eye prosthetics ($4,000 each), monthly ocularist appointments, eye conformer bills ($500/month), out of pocket medical expenses, and travel to and from the hospital in Philadelphia.

Raena is a brave and resilient little girl and a joy to everyone she meets. Her family would be grateful for anything you can do to help!

