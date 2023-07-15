Raechel Genco

On January 6, 2021, Raechel and Ryan Samsel traveled to Washington DC for a rally. After the event, Raechel was arrested and placed on an ankle monitor for 19 months, enduring two years without trial. She faced significant repercussions, including arrest, probation, and ongoing harassment from law enforcement.



Now, after completing a year of probation, and paying the government a $500, the government is attempting to revoke her probation, claiming she hasn't completed her community service requirements. They are even accusing her of forging a document from the facility where she completed her hours, threatening her with felony charges.

Raechel is struggling to make ends meet and one again up against a battle with the government. They do not want her to be a free woman. She needs support to regain stability in her life and continue her fight for justice.

Your contribution can make a significant difference. Please consider donating to help Raechel navigate this difficult time and help fight this tyranny against her. Together, we can stand by her side and offer the support she desperately needs. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.