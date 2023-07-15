Raechel Genco

Campaign Image

On January 6, 2021, Raechel and Ryan Samsel traveled to Washington DC for a rally. After the event, Raechel was arrested and placed on an ankle monitor for 19 months, enduring two years without trial. She faced significant repercussions, including arrest, probation, and ongoing harassment from law enforcement.

Now, after completing a year of probation, and paying the government a $500, the government is attempting to revoke her probation, claiming she hasn't completed her community service requirements. They are even accusing her of forging a document from the facility where she completed her hours, threatening her with felony charges.

Raechel is struggling to make ends meet and one again up against a battle with the government. They do not want her to be a free woman. She needs support to regain stability in her life and continue her fight for justice.

Your contribution can make a significant difference. Please consider donating to help Raechel navigate this difficult time and help fight this tyranny against her. Together, we can stand by her side and offer the support she desperately needs. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Stay strong, and pray. God provides !

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

God bless you and comfort you - you are never alone

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Rachel, we are praying for you & Ryan. May God watch over you and set you FREE I deed!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

ferris hollis
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

Praying for you!

An American Patriot
$ 15.00 USD
25 days ago

I pray for your quick release from being a political prisoner. God speed to get you home.

Thomas Connolly
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

Good luck and God bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Matthew
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

My son is also a j6er now in jail at fci beaumont TX. Serving 3 months for misdemeanor.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

Jerry and Beth
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Dan
$ 10.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 33.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
26 days ago

hft
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

God Bless you and Stay Strong!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

