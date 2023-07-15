Raised:
USD $33,684
Campaign funds will be received by Raechel Genco
On January 6, 2021, Raechel and Ryan Samsel traveled to Washington DC for a rally. After the event, Raechel was arrested and placed on an ankle monitor for 19 months, enduring two years without trial. She faced significant repercussions, including arrest, probation, and ongoing harassment from law enforcement.
Now, after completing a year of probation, and paying the government a $500, the government is attempting to revoke her probation, claiming she hasn't completed her community service requirements. They are even accusing her of forging a document from the facility where she completed her hours, threatening her with felony charges.
Raechel is struggling to make ends meet and one again up against a battle with the government. They do not want her to be a free woman. She needs support to regain stability in her life and continue her fight for justice.
Your contribution can make a significant difference. Please consider donating to help Raechel navigate this difficult time and help fight this tyranny against her. Together, we can stand by her side and offer the support she desperately needs. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.
Stay strong, and pray. God provides !
God bless you and comfort you - you are never alone
Rachel, we are praying for you & Ryan. May God watch over you and set you FREE I deed!
Praying for you!
I pray for your quick release from being a political prisoner. God speed to get you home.
Good luck and God bless.
My son is also a j6er now in jail at fci beaumont TX. Serving 3 months for misdemeanor.
God Bless you and Stay Strong!
