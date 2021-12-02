Legal Support Rady Childrens Hospital RN and HCWs

Goal:
USD $60,000
Raised:
USD $7,065
Campaign funds will be received by Daniel Watkins
God Bless You and your family. As a Healthcare professional myself, I feel your pain of having colleagues who you’ve routinely relied upon, not support you during a time of persecution over the bedrock principle of informed consent and autonomy. We need to unite cross functionally and push back across the divide. Will continue to pray!
Thank you for #HoldingTheLine.
Stay strong and you all are in my prayers.
Courage is not the lack of fear… It stands in face of fear and confusion. Stand for what is right. Speak up or bow down and kneel. The Choice is yours. Ezekial 3:17 ….
God bless you. I hope you win a big settlement and get a better job.
May your courageous efforts against hospital administration stupidity continue!
Prayers for the work you are doing, prayers for those who are affected by killer policies, and prayers for the enlightenment of those implementing deadly treatments.
Thank you for the board testimony. Hospitals became an expression of political and bureaucratic dictat instead of critical thinking and inquiry.
Courage! We will win!!
Blessed are those who are persecuted for justice's sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Thank you, Tawny and all.
Thank you for fighting against this despicable crime.
