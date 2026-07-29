"RACISM MUST END NOW !"

"Hello Everyone! My name is Jordan Johnson. I am an independent 32 year old Human Rights Activist for The Rights of Indigenous People of Color from Seattle Washington. I am a family man, a son, a brother, an uncle, and a soon-to-be father one day, dedicated to standing up for justice, equality, and the protection of people of color and indigenous communities throughout the United States of America.

Growing up as a young Indigenous American, I experienced struggle, financial hardship, and witnessed the lasting effects that racism and discrimination continue to have on communities across our nation. Those experiences motivated me to become a voice for the voiceless and to advocate for people who often feel unheard, overlooked, or abandoned when facing injustice.

As our nation approaches its 250th-year anniversary on July 4th, 2026 I believe this is not only a moment to celebrate the history and growth of the United States, but also a time to honestly acknowledge and hold people accountable for the painful parts of our nation’s past and present. This includes the history and lasting impact of racism, discrimination, voter suppression, gerrymandering, redlining, reclassification, segregation, Jim Crow laws, and the ongoing social and political challenges that continue to affect Indigenous People of Color and marginalized communities today.

At the same time, this anniversary is an opportunity to recognize how far we have come in the fight for civil rights, equality, justice, restitution, and discussions surrounding reparations for descendants of historically oppressed communities. Progress has been made because generations of people stood up, spoke out, organized, marched, voted, and sacrificed for a better future.

Today, I am raising $100,000 to help build and operate an independent platform and movement focused on combating hate, exposing harmful racist rhetoric online, supporting affected communities, and promoting unity, accountability, education, and civil rights advocacy. Too many individuals and content creators profit from spreading division and hatred while communities continue to suffer the consequences.

The funds raised will help support:

Platform development and operational costs Legal and administrative expenses Community outreach and educational initiatives Advocacy programs and awareness campaigns Resources to support long-term anti-racism and civil rights efforts

This mission is about bringing people together, protecting vulnerable communities, and creating a future built on fairness, truth, accountability, and unity for all Americans.

Every donation, no matter the amount, helps move this mission forward and supports the fight against hatred and discrimination.

ONE NATION WE STAND — DIVIDED WE FALL.

Thank you for your support, your belief in justice, and your commitment to helping build a stronger and more united future for generations to come."

"RACISM MUST END NOW !"

~ Jordan J. ~