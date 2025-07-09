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Racing the Clock: Helping a Combat Veteran’s 9-Yr

Goal$250,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKattie Godfrey

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kattie Godfrey

Racing the Clock: Helping a Combat Veteran’s 9-Yr

In just a few days, our youngest son, Cullen Jo Reigns Godfrey, turns 9 years old. He should be blowing out candles and looking forward to the future. Instead, our family of six is fighting an aggressive, ultra-rare disease called Sympathetic Ophthalmia that is rapidly robbing him of his sight. Cullen has already lost all vision in his left eye. He is battling to hold onto the final, slightest bit of sight remaining in his right eye. Time is drastically against us.My husband and I met at church in the fall of 2007, and after three pregnancies, our beautiful baby number four, Cullen, in July 2017. My husband is a Permanently and Totally Disabled Combat Veteran. We deal daily with the heavy burdens of financial insecurity, but nothing compares to the heartbreak of watching our youngest boy face complete darkness.Traditional approaches have been incredibly harsh on his small body, and we desperately need to find alternative therapies and holistic healing institutions across the world that can offer new hope. Because his sight is fading so fast, we are also launching Cullen’s Vision Bucket List. His dream is to circumnavigate the globe—to actually see the beauty of this world, visit places known for profound healing, and spread global awareness about Sympathetic Ophthalmia before his windows to the world close completely.As a disabled veteran family, we cannot fund this urgent medical search and final vision journey alone. We are asking our community, our fellow veterans, and anyone touched by a child's fight for sight to help us. All of your donations will go directly toward Cullen’s global travel, alternative medical assessments, and securing vital resources for his care. Thank you for standing with our family and helping Cullen see the world.

May God bless you


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