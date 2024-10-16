Rachel's Cancer Surgeries

Campaign Image

Never in a million years would Rachel expect to hear the nasty “C” word (cancer) twice in one year. 2024 has been full of many medical surprises and challenges for Rachel, but the next few months present the biggest medical and financial challenges in her life and career. Doctors found Squamous cell cancer, also referred to as Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC). It is a type of life-threatening skin cancer in Rachel’s left eyelid. It is not a common area, but doctors will be removing the cancer cells (Mohs Surgery) and then she will have to go to an Oculoplastic surgeon for reconstruction of the eyelid. It is an intense surgery due to the location of the cancer. Unfortunately, the insurance will not pay for the reconstruction. In addition to this surgery, and to top it all off, earlier this year, doctors thought they found cancer in Rachel’s ovaries and although she tested negative, she is now scheduled for a FULL hysterectomy.  Due to the heightened risk of cancer, her doctor wants to remove the risk. Rachel is one of the hardest working artist/musicians in the business, but these surgeries will prevent her from working for at least 8 weeks. She has had to turn down many contracts due to these surgeries that will affect her income. We are asking for help so she can heal properly and rest without worry.  Please donate to help Rachel pay the crazy medical bills and make it through the next couple months while she recovers. Any amount is appreciated. And no matter what, please pray for all the medical and financial resources Rachel needs to make it through all of this.  Let’s help her get back to full health and the music career she shares with so many around the world. 

Steven Boyce
$ 10.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for health and happiness.

James Kernodle
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

tiffany howl
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Nina Jones
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you!!

Michael Hosty
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Z
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Tiffani Nolan
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you my beautiful friend! Take care of YOU! Prayers & hugs!

Ron and Velvet Jordan
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love and prayers - look forward to seeing you soon.

Gail S
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

With love, hope and encouragement

Laura Milton
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

CLL
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thnx Rachel!! PAY AAforward

Ernest Nieswiadomy
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well soon Rachel!

Laura S
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Josy
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

You go girl. God has you always

Bully
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Kick some Cancer A— and we look forward to seeing you back on stage in 2025!

Anonymous Giver
$ 52.00 USD
1 month ago

Don Maness
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

