Help Me, Help You!

I'm a prophetic dreamer. On July 13th, 2019 I saw Covid, and the circumstances that accompanied it, in a dream. In my dream it was clear that an illness was CREATED and the purpose of its creation was to steal our freedom and implement governmental control, along with some other sinister plans.
So as the events of 2020 unfolded I was FURIOUS at what I saw happening around me. It seemed like each day another freedom was being stripped from us, and my dream was becoming a real-life nightmare!
I was especially concerned about the attempt to silence us and keep us from gathering together. As an American Girl, born and raised I placed a high value on free speech and freedom of religion.
Like you, I also saw that most of our media and entertainment was in lock-step with a globalist agenda. So, I began The Rachel Hamm Show.
I use my show Ito bring people together who:
A) love freedom
B) want to know the truth
C) desire a place to connect with like-minded people
D) are seeking to connect to God
E) are looking to do their part to bring our country into it's best
F) are wanting to have healthy marriages, & children
Hello Rachel. I only recently found you, or rather you were "presented " to Mr. This message this morning has been especially edifying to me. I appreciate your simple, yet deeply convicted messages. I feel a very deep case of warfare, especially on my health trying to immobilize me. I needed this encouragement and direction. God bless and God speed
Thank you, Rachel. Been watching you since the beginning.
Totally appreciate your shows and all that you've done in obedience to the Lord. Praying for California to not only survive, but come thru their Red Sea moment with flying colors!
Thank you for all you do, Rachel, I enjoy your show! God Bless You
God bless you Rachel! You are such a blessing to so many.
We continue to pray for you and your family..
Thank you Rachel for your courage. God bless you and your family
Hi Rachel, I’m so sorry for the really painful things happening. Thank you for your ladybug story! Super precious! My eye spy yesterday was “right before my eyes” so I am giving 6,40 for Zephaniah 3:20 doubled. (and a little more for good measure.) Sorry it isn’t much; but it is all I can do right now, and I so appreciate you! God will come through for you and for us too!
Your dream about Carmel-by the sea was meaningful to me! Thank you for sharing your dreams and God’s heart!
Thank you Rachel, looking forward to seeing your interviews on Rumble.
