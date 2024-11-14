Help Support Rachel & Tyler

Campaign funds will be received by rachel pulcini
As you may know, Rachel & Tyler will be having their daughter Mia in October. They have recently learned that Mia's heart has not developed properly yet. She has been diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. If left untreated, Mia would only survive a few hours after birth because her little heart won't be able to pump all of the blood like she needs. Thankfully, there are treatment options. Treatment will be complicated and will require surgery right after birth. Followed by a long hospital stay until a second surgery about 4 - 6 months later. Because this is a rare heart condition, there aren't many hospitals equipped for this treatment. Rachel and Tyler have made the decision to come back to Michigan to seek treatment at the University of Michigan - Motts Children's Hospital. Rachel will be staying at the hospital with the baby. Unfortunately because of work and the kids, Tyler will have to commute back and forth between TN and MI for those 4-6 months.
The funds will be used to help Tyler with his travel expenses, meals while they are in the hospital, any medical bills/medications that will follow, and needs for bringing Mia home. We sincerely appreciate any gift you can give to help support them and their family.
As you know this is a sensitive and difficult time for them, so please direct any question to us. We will keep you updated as best as we can.
Please be in prayer for Mia, Rachel, Tyler and the rest of the Roberson family.
Praying for God’s healing and strength and Peace for the family.
Praying for speedy recovery and strength and peace for all! ❤️
We’re praying for you and Mia, Rachel. We love you!
November 14th, 2024
We have a prayer request for Mia! Since our last update, Mia has been removed from all oxygen support, praise the Lord! She has started feedings and is doing well for the most part. Last week Rachel was told that Mia could possibly have been discharged this past Monday. But that was delayed for an additional test. Then tentatively for this past Wednesday. But on Sunday evening Mia had blood in her stool and it continued overnight. Monday they stopped her feedings to allow her gut to heal. Yesterday they started her feedings again but again blood showed up in her stool. So she is now on no feedings for 7 days. This has been very discouraging for Rachel and Tyler. Tyler was going to come up for her discharge but delayed his travel so that he can continue to work to support the family. Please be praying for Mia so that the bleeding stops and the feedings can start again. Pray for Rachel and Tyler as well. The distance is difficult and they could really use each others support right now. Thank you for your continued prayers!
October 30th, 2024
Mia has been extubated!! Her breathing tube was removed over the weekend. She is still in the ICU to receive respiratory support but she is doing well. Everyday doctors are reducing meds and her support. Hopefully soon she’ll be moved down to the step down unit. Tyler went back to TN over the weekend as well. Rachel is very thankful for the support from her mom and sister while he is away.
Continued prayers that Mia will continue to move in the right direction.
Rachel and Tyler are so grateful for all of your prayers and support!
October 18th, 2024
Mia Grace was born Monday, October 14! She is a 7lbs 4oz and 17in bundle of joy! Mom and dad were able hold and snuggle with her for a few days before her surgery that took place on Wednesday.
Mia completed her surgery, and it went well! After the surgery, she developed some swelling in her chest cavity, which is not abnormal after surgery. She's receiving IV fluid plus making her own post-op inflammation, and sometimes it collects, and it pushes on her lungs and heart. To help this drain, they placed a chest tube, which is just as it sounds - basically a straw that sucks out fluid. This is not an unusual outcome after chest/heart surgery.
As of right now, Mia's numbers are about where they want them to be at this point! She's peacefully recovering in the cardiac ICU, where she'll be healing over the next few days until the chest tube and her intubation tube are removed.
Let's continue to pray that she's a fast healer and recovers well!
