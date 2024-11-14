Help Support Rachel & Tyler

As you may know, Rachel & Tyler will be having their daughter Mia in October. They have recently learned that Mia's heart has not developed properly yet. She has been diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. If left untreated, Mia would only survive a few hours after birth because her little heart won't be able to pump all of the blood like she needs. Thankfully, there are treatment options. Treatment will be complicated and will require surgery right after birth. Followed by a long hospital stay until a second surgery about 4 - 6 months later. Because this is a rare heart condition, there aren't many hospitals equipped for this treatment. Rachel and Tyler have made the decision to come back to Michigan to seek treatment at the University of Michigan - Motts Children's Hospital. Rachel will be staying at the hospital with the baby. Unfortunately because of work and the kids, Tyler will have to commute back and forth between TN and MI for those 4-6 months.

The funds will be used to help Tyler with his travel expenses, meals while they are in the hospital, any medical bills/medications that will follow, and needs for bringing Mia home. We sincerely appreciate any gift you can give to help support them and their family.

As you know this is a sensitive and difficult time for them, so please direct any question to us. We will keep you updated as best as we can.

Please be in prayer for Mia, Rachel, Tyler and the rest of the Roberson family.