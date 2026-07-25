My name is Randell Stone and I am launching a liscenced, revolutionary, Dual Diagnosis recovery and vocational facility in Louisville, Kentucky. " R Recovery 2 R Discovery".

There are so many programs that are running illegally here that in January 2026 15 programs were shut down by the government

. 75% of those clients were thrown out ithe streets with no jobs or training. I'm trying to get help opening up a Dual Diagnosis facility where clients would recieve treatment for substance abuse , mental illness, and any physical problems. but i also want bto educate and train them in Health Care, Truck Driving,m Community Out Reach workers,. These types of jobs will help save others and in time tyhe facility could become self supporting by training the clients and by opening an employment agency guaranteeing a job after traing. Just imagine how this 1 facility will impact lives. I just want to give people a real chance at success.