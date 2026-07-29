Quit my job to be my wife’s caregiver

My wife has always had neurological problems but her seizures have been way worse lately. She had thyroid cancer annd had to have her thyroid removed so I’m not sure if that has something to do with it or not and we have a 4 year old so I decided to become her caregiver so that way I’d be home with them all the time. I’m starting to do maintenance jobs around our church but it’s just not enough to pay rent every month. Just making sure we have it for next month until I figure everything out.