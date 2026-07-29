QUENCH OUR THIRST PLASTIC WATER TANK PROJECT

As it is widely known that Kenya is a semi-arid third world, worse enough that winter season that used to allow enough long rains have changed so much and we rarely get rains, mostly once a year or even worst. We are in a community where there is no river and the only dum that is there has conterminated stagnant rain water where everyone rush to go and have their bath and all animals are watered from there. Worst still, it has been infested by crocodiles now and water snakes which makes it even risky.





As a mission Church, We are passionaly deairering to make a difference by sinking a borehole buy since it is a toll order for us, we desire to have some short term solution as we wait for the long term solution of sinking a bire hole.





Since we are now experiencing some short rains that may go for a month or two, we would like to request support to help us set up a larger plastick water tank and trap the rain water in to it from our wide church roof which can fill in a 10000 liter plastic water tank in about 3 to 4 days.





We are converting your prayers and support to enable us buy and set up this water tank. Water is life and if you water a community, you save a great future generation, a generation that may produce preachers and well-wishers for the next generation after them.





Everything you donate shall surely and honestly go towards this water project and any amount really counts.





Please help us to help ourselves and others in licking thirst out of our community and SOS.