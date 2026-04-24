Queen Hands of Care

I am a loving person who is trying to put together an event to feed the homeless and give them care packages in my area in CA. I want to delicate myself to do this and help in anyway I can to let the homeless know that you have another chance in life to get yourself together and be all you can be and that homelessness is not the end of life I just want others to feel love and I want to help by putting an event together to do so for my non profit.