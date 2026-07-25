Dears Wealthy Whales ,

Hello ,

I am a Programmer & Quantum Hobbyst And Currently Building A New Quantum Project Use New legitimate Quantum Algorithms to Protect us from the Next Global Future Quantum Attacks Aka (Q-Day) disaster Against fault-tolerant quantum computers breaking our cryptography),i am Working on New Method That will Use Quantum Transaction Way Better Than Currents post-quantum-resistance That Ai Will be able to pass it So to SpeedUp My Q-Work So i realy need funding to accelerate the project using cloud access to QPUs from IBM, IQM, Google Willow, Microsoft, and The Uses of Best Powerfull AI Providers & subscriptions to optimize the complex of quantum entanglement feed-forward hybrid methods.i Realy Hope You will Particiapte in this Project By Helping me To Acheive it as fast as possible So if you are willing to help Here is More Details & Proof of My Previous Q-Works :

The Proofs of Current & Previous Q-Projects that already succeeded To Acheive :

Project-1 : https://github.com/threealgos/Quantum-RegeV-Cracker

https://arxiv.org/abs/2606.17647

Project-2 : https://github.com/threealgos/Quantum_KeySpace-Reducer

https://arxiv.org/pdf/2606.17647

Next Project is The One :

Current-Project Will Be Publicly Open-Source When it is Finished

Current-Project-3 : https://github.com/threealgos/Quantum-Networks

The Main theoretical Idea was suggested by Prof Antony Valentini in an interview with Dr. Maria Valoris.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dcha45XOOSk&t=2299s

-< Here is All informations/Details if you Need in Case you are willing to help The Project :

The Exact ideal grant amount for the current stage of the Q-Project is 5000 £ would fully meet its current needs.The minimum useful amount would be 3,000 £ & Maximum Could be 10,000 £ .

-< in Case The Funds Only in Crypto -> MyCrypto-Fundings Details :

USDT-TRON: TQ1cxj8csRyWUzkonf5XgYUyFGsDJn1k7J

USDT-BSC(BEP20) = 0x3fa39005a6bb18d0e2546d97b24a767cc393b03a

ETH :=> 0x3fa39005a6bb18d0e2546d97b24a767cc393b03a

SOL-Network Gpp4HdtZMbmqqspJ84gcxNK2TrgaBUrexEoEaaBKCxhR

& SOLANA-USDC Gpp4HdtZMbmqqspJ84gcxNK2TrgaBUrexEoEaaBKCxhR

-> if only Via Bank EURC/EUR_ACC For Minimal Maltese international fees transfer :

EU_Maltese (SEPA) Bank Account:

Bank: OPENPAYD FINANCIAL SERVICES MALTA LTD

IBAN: MT60CFTE28004000000000006360142

Beneficiary: AIMEN ELDJOUNDI

BIC/SWIFT*: CFTEMTM1XXX

Bank Address:Floor 3, 137 Spinola Road, St. Julian's, Eastern Region, STJ 3011, Malta

(USD-SSB) Bank Details if Needed:

Account Number: 675222749046

Routing Number: 043087080

Account Holder: AIMEN ELDJOUNDI

Bank Address: 8700 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237, USA

Team Member-1 Alisandro Nadal

Team Member-2 AIMEN ELDJOUNDI

Kind regards, On behalf of the project team

Alisandro Nadal, Eldjoundi Aimen .

Thank you for your time and consideration. Please let me know if you require any additional informations or documentations.



