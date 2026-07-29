Quality of Life Advancement for a Public Servant

Just when most would settle into retirement relaxation at age 76, my dad, is pursuing justice against small town corruption near Austin, Tx.

He is also facing down a reality unknown until recently when genetic testing results have shown a indication of a difficult disability, ADHD, (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), and HADHD, (hereditary attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), amongst others that will take some time to unfold with medical Dr's analysis.

The medical world has only started to recognize these as true disability's in the last 20 yrs. and how they hinder a person's ability to have a quality of life and community.

It is for this reason, that during his pursuit of legal remedies, that I, his daughter, hope to help him raise money for his Health, Maintenance, and Support, to ease the burden of pursuing legal remedies, he is handling quite steadly, with multiple court actions filed in City, State and soon Federal court, against greedy, underhanded and malicious city officials, who committed crimes against him, and other disabled people in the small town he is living in, that has only recently had anything but a dollar general and walmart.

Thank you so much, and Jesus be with us all!