Quality of Life

Hi

I am here because I have run out of options. I am 61 years old with no family or support. I had a stroke a few years ago leaving work, ended up in the hospital for 4 months and have not been the same again. I did all I could do to survive it and did. But it didn't end there I collasped at work 6 months later with a heart attack and now after open heart. I struggle even more each day.I live in an apt. And pay 850 amonth which is good. But I got so far behind from all the time out of work that I have to borrow from shady people and payday loans that I can't keep going. If I miss 1 more car payment I will lose it. And my car insurence already cancelled. I missed last months rent and am struggling to make this months.I have survived death twice in 2 years and need a brake. $2500.

Will get me caught up, but no one will help with it. And I coul'nt handle another payment I have sent out a 100 letters to churches and local charities but have heard nothing back.this is very out of charitor for me, but don't know what else to do. Thank you for listening to me.











