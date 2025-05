QAS Class of 2025 Graduation Travel Expenses

Your donation will allow the entire Queen of All Saints Academy Class of 2025 to be present for their one and only high school graduation!

It will cover the travel expenses of those graduates who would otherwise be unable to come and celebrate with their class. In addition, any excess will help cover some of the expenses for possibly a parent to come along with his/her son or daughter.

*Please note that when making your donation, GiveSendGo will automatically enter a tip amount for its company. However, you can easily change the tip amount to $0 to avoid an extra fee.