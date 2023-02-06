Energy Testing Equipment for Research

The Pyramid Science Foundation was incorporated in 2019 as a Pennsylvania nonprofit corporation and was designated by the Revenue Service as a 501 (c) (3) organization in early 2020. Our mission is to conduct scientific research on pyramids of all geometries. Some of the areas we plan to delve into ask the important questions...How does pyramid energy affect humans?How does it affect animals?Do pyramids help with physical health?Do they alter consciousness?How do plants respond to pyramids?Can the weather be modified with pyramids?How does water react to pyramid energy?and the BIG question...Do pyramids produce a free source of energy?As part of our research, we will examine the numerous factors affecting pyramid energy and performance, including geometry, building materials, energy enhancements, size and location.In order to assess the energy fields emitted by the pyramids, as well as assess the energy of subjects in contact with pyramid energy, special equipment is required. The Bio-well device came highly recommended for this exact purpose. Bio-Well is a revolutionary tool based on Electro-Photonic Imaging or Gas Discharge Visualization technique (Kirlian effect) made specially for express-assessment of the energetic state of a person. Interpretation of the scans is based on Acupuncture points concept, Ayur-Veda and many scientific and clinical research made throughout 20 years. It is fast, visual, reliable and easy to use.Bio-Well has been developed by an international team led by Dr. Konstantin Korotkov and brings the powerful technology known as Gas Discharge Visualization technique to market in a more accessible way than ever before. The product consists of a desktop camera and accompanying software. Accessory attachments are also available for purchase to conduct Environment and BioClip scans.Through donations, the Pyramid Science Foundation has already purchased the Bio-well device along with a few accessories. Bio-well Trainer, Nima Farshid who is also the lead Bio-well Researcher on Pyramid Energy, graciously donated the basic training. Numerous levels of training are required for PSF to be able to utilize the device for its intended purpose. Vice Chairman of the Board, Frequency Influencer and Research Lead, Lisa Richards has been designated to learn the ropes. The next level of training is the Advanced Level 1 at a cost of $1200. With this level, Lisa will become a certified practitioner and be able to participate in meditation research for Dr. Joe Dispenza. This will be a grand opportunity for the PSF as meditation benefits are increased drastically with the addition of pyramid energy! For more about the Pyramid Science Foundation check out our website.PyramidScienceFoundation.org