Putting family in a home

To help get a home for 4 kids living in a motel room with their mom struggling to pay day to day she has no job and can't get ahead she gets a check every month for 840 but after paying her rent she barely have enough money to feed herself and her children she relies on others to help without that and also school is starting back next month and she needs school supplies transportation money alot of help from all the resources she can help I step in to help but there is only so much I can do because I have bills also but I downloaded Whatsapp God allows me to but she is a trying mother who really trys hard to help herself and her kids she just needs that extra help so if anyone is willing to help her please do you will be blessed and well rewarded in the eyes of the Lord God bless