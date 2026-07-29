Put "Akuzuye Ntikamurikwa"play store burundi

Shalom, my name is Ininahazwe.





In Kirundi, Ininahazwe means "Name gave me to God". That is who I am.





God gave me a proverb for my life: "Akuzuye ntikamurikwa" - A lamp that is not hidden. Matthew 5:15





He also gave me a verse: John 3:5 - "Born of water and Spirit".





From these 2, God birthed a vision: build an app called AKUZUYE NTIKAMURIKWA.





This app will put God's Word in the pockets of Burundian youth:

1. Daily verse in Kirundi based on John 3:5 - born again life

2. Short prayers + testimonies from our mission

3. Simple, fast, works even with small data





I built the app myself on my phone by God's grace. It works. I use it daily. But right now only I can see it.





To put AKUZUYE NTIKAMURIKWA on Google Play Store for all Burundians to download free, I need:

1. $25 - Play Store developer account, one-time fee

2. $200 - Server + maintenance for 1 year

3. $75 - Help for better phone to test + fix bugs





Total: $300





As a son of Burundi, saving $300 while handling daily life is hard. But I believe: If God gave the vision, His people will provide.





Your $10, $25 does 2 things:

1. Puts a lamp in the hands of a student in Bujumbura searching for truth

2. Helps someone be "born of water and Spirit" through John 3:5





I am not asking for myself. I am asking for every Burundian youth who has a phone but no Bible. Let this lamp not be hidden.





"Let your light shine before others" - Matthew 5:16





If God moves your heart, please give + share with one Christian friend. Even sharing is seed.





Thank you for helping Burundi see the light.

Ininahazwe

#AkuzuyeNtikamurikwa #John35 #BurundiForJesus