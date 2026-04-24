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Pushing Through the Struggle

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTricia Duprey

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tricia Duprey

Pushing Through the Struggle

Hello. My name is Tricia Hope you are doing well. I appreciate you taking the time to read my story. I first want to start by saying that I am not looking for a hand out & I don’t have the “woe is me” mentality Completely the opposite. This is incredibly hard for me & I feel embarrassed. Ashamed. Disappointed & a failure. I never ever thought that I would be in this situation at this point in my life. Especially at my age.

Three years ago I had been in a very toxic & abusive relationship for 16 years. When it ended , I was thrown out of my home with whatever I could fit in a suitcase. I had nowhere to go & my only source of income was permanent disability. My life had been turned upside down. I have been slowly getting back on my feet. Finding a part time job after having been out of the workforce for 17 - 18 years. I was moving forward. Then last year everything started crumbling. My 2 steps forward felt like I had been knocked back 100. I got into a car accident. I lost my job. I had some health issues. My wallet got stolen which had everything in there, my drivers license, credit cards, check book. Then disability stopped because they got the incorrect information. They got notice or were advised that I was also getting payment from workman’s comp. Which I have not been & haven’t since 2007!

While that is in the process of getting resolved, I have no income. I haven’t been able to find a job. I just received my drivers license in the mail ( a change of address somehow delayed me getting it). Without a government issued id there’s a lot of things you can not do without it. Getting a job being one of them. I have been dealing with this the best I can but I’m looking for some help. I have never had to ask for help in my life. I’ve prayed but it hasn’t helped. Though I am still praying that disability gets reinstated. That will at least give me something. I will be able to pay rent because for July I won’t be able to pay.

If you are able to help me I would be so grateful. It would be tremendously appreciated. More than you will ever know. Anything will help. And if you are unable to, maybe some prayers would help me. Somebody else’s prayers are maybe what I need.

Thank you again for reading my story. And bless you from the bottom of my heart.


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