Middle East Meets Holy Ghost

Hi, I’m Samantha! God has placed a fire in my heart for the people of the Middle East—a region rich in history, culture, and beauty, but also deeply in need of the true hope found in Jesus Christ.

*Special note: I put the amount as ongoing because I felt led to. Even after the first trip, I will continue to focus on the mission and region full time.*

🤍This mission isn’t about tearing down a people. It’s about bringing light into darkness, truth into confusion, and love where there’s been pain. I’m not going in with a hammer thinking I know best—I’m going in on my knees, in prayer, in humility, and in obedience to the calling God has placed on my life.

✨Initially, most of my work will be stateside—studying the languages, traditions, history, politics, and nuances of the region. I want to know these people deeply, because Jesus does! I want to love them well, because He first loved us. I’ll be in constant prayer, fighting in the Spirit, asking for strongholds to break and for the Church of Christ to rise in places it hasn’t yet taken root.

✈️From time to time, I will go into the region itself as the Lord opens doors. Always with the goal to serve and to plant seeds in a nation currently hostile toward the gospel.

💕If your heart burns to see Jesus known where He is not yet known, I invite you to stand with me. Support, pray, give—however God leads you. If everyone reading this gave $5 and shared it with 5 people, it would only take four rounds to surpass the goal.

🖊️I hold a degree in Religious Studies and have studied both Hebrew and Arabic.

🛡️This is the front line. Let’s build the Kingdom.