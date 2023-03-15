First Christian Radio for Kids in German language

In 2023 we launched an internet-based Christian radio station for children. It is the first of its kind in the German-speaking world.

Our vision for the next year is to provide an interactive radio programme with a clear Christian gospel message, positivity, values and encouragement so that children can come to know Jesus Christ.

In addition to Christian music and stories suitable for children, we also want to include children's reports from around the German-speaking world in the radio programme. In this way, we want to give churches the opportunity to be involved in radio ministry and at the same time share the Good News of Jesus Christ with children in their neighbourhoods.

How we plan to use the donated funds:

The donations will be used to complete the construction of the recording studio by installing sound absorbers. We also need to pay for music licences and radio software, and we want to create an app that will allow the children to listen to our radio station directly on their smartphones. We also want to fund the staff who run the station on a daily basis. The donations will cover our needs for one year.

Your gift will enable us to reach children and even their families in German-speaking countries with the Gospel.