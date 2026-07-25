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Purvis Strong

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$1,103 USD

Fundraiser created byHailey Michael

Fundraiser funds will be received by Cuevas Fish House

Purvis Strong

On Wednesday, May 6th, 2026, citizens of Purvis, MS, continued their days as they always did. Attend work, complete evening activities, grocery shopping, and everything that was normal for a small town. Local news media had broadcast to expect bad weather that evening, which was nothing abnormal for us. These are just the days you make sure you have supper at home and can spend the evening off the roads. Thunderstorms and heavy rain are normal on days like this; however, what Purvis experienced was not. At approximately 7 pm, Purvis was hit with something completely unexpected. The small town experienced a tornado that rolled through and destroyed numerous homes, vehicles, and personal belongings. This included damage to various businesses, apartment complexes, and Purvis’ very own Coaltown Baptist Church, which suffered a devastating hit. Unfortunately, the housing that was ripped from the town consisted of two apartment complexes, housing several small families, which is a large group of citizens for Purvis. This campaign has been started by local businesses who are coming together to help these families rebuild and start their lives over after the destruction, loss, and devastation they have experienced in the recent days.

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