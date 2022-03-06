Pursuing an education to serve the Lord

I am a full time mother of five children, looking to further my education. I am pursuing an online associates degree in Biblical Studies, followed by a bachelor's degree in Christian Ministry. I am eligible for Pell grant funding, but it won't be enough to completely cover cost of tuition. I am trying to apply for scholarships and grants, but because I registered for school on such short notice, most applications are currently closed and unavailable until next year. My dream is to be a youth pastor and/or a chaplain eventually, but ultimately I will follow whatever calling God sets me aside for. I found a program perfectly structured to suit my busy life, and I have faith that if this is God's will, He will make a way. I still have to put in the effort though! I will continue to search and apply for scholarships and grants on my own, but I realistically may need to rely on God's grace and the kindness of others to some extent to make this work! Any and all help is fiercely appreciated and will be paid forward with some form of charitable efforts/volunteer time after I have graduated and become gainfully employed, as an expression of gratitude.

God bless you, and be with you always!