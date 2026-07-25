Purposefully Hopeful to Keep My Family Afloat

Hi, my name is Lakeysha, and I'm reaching out with humility and hope during one of the most difficult seasons of my life. I am a mother doing everything I can to care for my child, who is facing ongoing health challenges that require frequent medical appointments, treatments, and constant care. Between medical expenses and the time I must take away from work to be there for my child, our financial situation has become overwhelming.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will help provide for medical-related expenses, transportation to appointments, household bills, groceries, and other basic necessities while I focus on my child's health and recovery. If you're unable to give financially, your prayers and sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to us. Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support during this difficult journey. May The Most High YaH be kind and reciprocate abundance for your generosity.





Peace, Love, and Joy to You and Yours