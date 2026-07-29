We All We Got

My name is Ms. Celina Charles, founder of Purposed For The People.





For years, I have dedicated my time, energy, and resources to advocating for Black communities, promoting transparency, amplifying overlooked voices, and supporting families navigating difficult circumstances. Through community outreach, public accountability efforts, media advocacy, and educational initiatives, I have worked to ensure that people are informed, empowered, and heard.





This mission is bigger than one person. It is about building stronger communities, creating opportunities for engagement, and helping people access the information and resources they need to advocate for themselves and their families.





We’Re All We Got.





With gratitude,





Ms. Celina Charles

Founder and Executive Director

Purposed For The People



