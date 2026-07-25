Pure Hearts Orphanage - Housing and Education!

My name is Ali. I have known and helped this orphanage for 6 years! They have started with very low lows. I remember when the leader, Isiko Gerald, would contact me with needs of food and water. There was many hungry children and they could not feed them all on their own. With donations and many prayers the orphanage is thriving!

They now no longer hunger for food, but have their own land to grow vegetables!

They are consistently going to school and love learning with their classmates.

You are probably wondering why start a fundraiser? The reason is because they still need help. Stomachs don't stay full. Feet keep growing, and clothes wear down. We need help keeping these kiddos on the right track!

This is a Christian orphanage in Iganga, Uganda.

Please help us finish building their home, buy more land to make more room for children in need.

God bless all who read, pray or give to this loving Orphanage center!

John 3:16