Purchase Home

Hi! My name is Heather. I’m asking for help coming up with the down payment for a home!

A little about me; I’m a Direct Support Professional. I care for IDD/IDA individuals in a group home setting.

I work between 60- 88 hours a week. Ive been trying to come up with the down payment for a home. But with the cost of everything , even these amount of hours aren’t enough. I don’t want to sound like I’m begging. Submitting this is actually not easy for me. I’ve always been independent. But this would be a huge step forward for me.