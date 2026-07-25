Pullin’ together for the Pullen’s

Little Emerson, at just 2 months old, underwent heart surgery on June 28 and is recovering at Lebonheur hospital in Memphis. A missed heart defect has led to some pretty severe heart damage, but we know our God is bigger than any diagnosis!

Emerson has Turner’s syndrome which further complicates her recovery. Turner’s only affects 1 in 2000 females with only 2% making it to birth; so our girl is already a miracle! She had surgery to repair the missed coarctation of her aorta, but the damage is very severe and her hospital stay is indefinite at the moment. We believe in the miraculous healing of our almighty God and know He can still show up and show out!!

Our family also includes Emerson’s big brother, Dean. While he is super strong and brave, this has taken a toll on him as well. Being uprooted from your home is not fun even if you are staying with family.

That all being said, Katie was supposed to go back to work earlier this month, and Hunter is using all of his PTO and after that he will be on FMLA with no pay. Every moment with their daughter is precious, and they deserve to be together until the outcome is more certain. If you feel led, please donate so that some of the stress of bills and expenses can be lifted. And please, above all else….PRAY! Thank you and God bless!



