Pula Power

My 7 year old daughter has been through an immense amount of trauma in her early years. Having lost her father at 6 months old, she’s being raised by a single mother on a fixed income. We have lost everything multiple times due to housing and personal issues. Through all this, Olivia has been well taken care of and remained grateful.





We were able to escape an abusive situation and have been able to make progress, but slowly. Olivia will be attending 3rd grade at a local private school and mom has accepted a full time position with a middle school. This is all great but they are unable to obtain supplies as well as secure Olivia’s transport to school.





I am asking for any help as it is appreciated and necessary! Thank you!