Puerto Rico Mission Trip/ Operation for Freedom

Our team (partnering with Harvest Church in Frazee, Mn) will be going to Puerto Rico January 24-30, 2027 to help repair a 6 bedroom home that will be turned into a safe haven for victims to be able to pray, rest, get counseling and be safe.

Your donations will help fund our teams trip and the remaining funds will go towards building supplies.





Operation for Freedom:

Operation Puerto Rico, a strategic response to the alarming surge in human sex trafficking on the island, has been launched at the request of local organizations. Despite underreporting, our in-depth research confirms the disturbing trend of exploitation, particularly among women and children. To combat this crisis, Operation For Freedom has forged a dynamic partnership to address sex trafficking in Puerto Rico.





The Objectives:





-Identify the Issue:

Research how trafficking is affecting the island.





-Collaborate with Local Organizations:

Partner with local organizations already engaged in anti-human trafficking efforts.





-Strengthen Ongoing Efforts:

Partner with existing initiatives, providing provisional needs and on-site support to bolster the fight against human sex trafficking in Puerto Rico.

https://operationforfreedom.org