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Publishing’s to change lives

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRoyesha Tillmon

Fundraiser funds will be received by Gods Daughter Publishings

Publishing’s to change lives

Publishings to Change Lives


I am launching Publishings to Change Lives, a faith-driven mission dedicated to creating and sharing books that inspire hope, strengthen faith, and help people grow closer to God in their everyday lives.


In a world where many people feel overwhelmed, lost, or disconnected, these books are designed to bring encouragement, healing, and spiritual growth. Each publication will focus on real-life struggles, biblical truth, and practical guidance that people can apply immediately.



Why This Matters


Many individuals are searching for direction, peace, and purpose. Through these writings, my goal is to meet people right where they are and point them toward God’s truth and love. These books are not just words on a page—they are meant to transform hearts, renew minds, and uplift lives.


How Your Support Helps


Your donation will directly support:


Writing and editing faith-based books

Publishing and formatting costs

Cover design and production

Printing and distribution so books can reach readers in need

Expanding outreach to churches, ministries, and communities


Every contribution, no matter the size, helps bring these messages to life and into the hands of people who need encouragement.



A Personal Thank You


I truly believe God has placed this vision in my heart. I am committed to seeing it through, but I cannot do it alone. Your support—whether through giving, sharing, or praying—makes a real difference.


If you are unable to give financially, sharing this campaign with others is just as valuable and deeply appreciated.


Thank you for believing in this mission and helping make it possible.


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