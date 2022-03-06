Publishing Fundraiser: Educational Minnesota Book

Help Us Publish Minnesota: A State in Constitutional Crisis

What happens when government officials stop viewing the Constitution as the source and limit of their authority?

Minnesota: A State in Constitutional Crisis examines that question through Minnesota’s history, Constitution, laws, institutions, and present-day government. The book documents how power has increasingly moved away from the people and into the hands of governors, agencies, courts, unelected bodies, local governments, and politically connected organizations.

At the center of this book is a simple constitutional principle:

No public office is the source of its own power.

Every legitimate governmental power must come from the people through the Constitution. When officials exercise powers that were never granted to them—or neglect the essential duties they were entrusted to perform—the people have both a right and a responsibility to demand an accounting.

This book examines issues including:

The meaning of enumerated and limited governmental powers The constitutional requirement that government serve the public good Minnesota’s unusual constitutional and political history The concentration of power within state government Omnibus legislation and the weakening of transparent lawmaking Government accountability and the people’s right to petition for redress Public safety and the failure to perform essential governmental duties Election administration and public confidence The authority exercised by state agencies, courts, cities, counties, and unelected regional bodies The growing financial burden placed on Minnesota taxpayers The difference between a constitutional republic and government by unchecked political power

This is more than a political commentary. It is intended to be a documented historical and constitutional record—a resource Minnesotans can use to understand how their government was designed, how it has changed, and what lawful remedies remain available to the people.

Our First Goal: Publish the Book

We are seeking approximately $500 to complete the first stage of this work and make the book available to the public.

Funds raised through this campaign will be used for:

Final editing and proofreading Interior formatting Cover preparation Publishing and distribution expenses Proof copies and initial printing costs Other necessary costs directly related to publication

This fundraiser is specifically for publishing Minnesota: A State in Constitutional Crisis. A future effort to establish a nonprofit organization devoted to constitutional education, historical preservation, government accountability, and lawful civic action will be handled separately.

Why This Book Matters

Minnesotans cannot defend rights they do not understand, challenge powers they have been taught to accept automatically, or restore constitutional government without first identifying where and how it has been lost.

This book is intended to give ordinary citizens the history, language, documentation, and constitutional foundation they need to ask better questions and demand meaningful answers.

Our goal is not merely to describe Minnesota’s constitutional crisis. It is to help restore the understanding that public officials are servants of the people, public institutions must remain within their lawful authority, and government must once again be answerable directly to those it governs.

How You Can Help

Please consider contributing toward our $500 publication goal. No contribution is too small. Every dollar brings this book closer to publication.

If you are unable to contribute financially, you can still help tremendously by sharing this campaign with friends, family members, community groups, journalists, historians, constitutional advocates, and concerned Minnesotans. You can also add us to your prayers. God is the ultimate source for freedom and the good of the people.

Thank you for helping us preserve Minnesota’s history, defend constitutional government, and place this important record into the hands of the people.

Help us publish Minnesota: A State in Constitutional Crisis—because government belongs to the people, and the people deserve the truth.



