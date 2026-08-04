Publish Christian Children's Picture Book

Hello Friends and Family,

I'm raising funds on behalf of my friend, Naomi Grace, who has written the manuscript for a faith-filled children's picture book that speaks directly to children in preschool through middle school ages about God's love, purpose, and design in how He created them--male or female.

Through a simple, true story, and colorful illustrations, Naomi's book gives a biblical account of Creation focusing on the Creation of His people. Her hope and prayer is to provide families with a Christian resource that points children to the truth of God's Word and providing the gateway to meaningful conversations for generations to come.

Naomi's manuscript has been accepted by a hybrid publisher. Hybrid publishers give full ownership of the book to the author. In turn, authors must provide funds for the cost of publication which includes illustrations, editing, design, and production necessary to create a high-quality children's picture book.

Naomi has chosen this route versus self-publishing or conventional publishing because it best suits her current situation. To help bring this book to publication, we are seeking to raise $20,000.00. Your support will help cover:

Professional illustration Editing and Proofreading Book design and formatting Cover design Publishing fees Production and distribution costs Marketing and promotional expenses Book signing and travel expenses

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings this project one step closer to publication. We appreciate every donation. We also appreciate your prayers! Thank you for your consideration.

Gratefully In Christ,

Hadi

"Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established." Proverbs 16:3