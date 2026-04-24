PTSD Treatment Fundraiser

Hi, I’m Justine. My journey has been filled with loss, trauma, and resilience. At 11, I lost my dad to cancer after a period of homelessness. My stepdad’s abuse from ages 12-22 left deep scars. I later faced assault and battled, and still battle PTSD, which forced me to stop teaching preschool—something I loved. In recent years, repressed memories surfaced, and my mental health has been a struggle. I’ve tried many treatments, but what I truly need—residential PTSD care—isn’t covered by my insurance. I’m asking for help so I can reclaim my life, get back to work, and find peace. Thank you for listening. Your support means more than I can say.



