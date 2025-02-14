Pastor Jack's heart surgery

Hi

I'm Malou Wilson. My husband is Rev. John J. Wilson (aka Pastor Jack) and we've been here working in the poorest area, Payatas, for all that time

He was recently diagnosed with heart failure which includes blockages and 35% usage of his heart.

We are missionaries to the Philippines and we have been working in the poorest area, Payatas, for all that time.



Of course as missionaries we have no savings, no medical and no bank account, and no way to pay for an operation. If we got the surgery here it would be about a million and a quarter pesos. ($25,000) Yet if we go back to the U.S., Medicare will cover much of it and we have friends who will put us up in their home.

Anything you can give will pay for our fare and expenses. We can not go without the funds so please give.

Please go to Payatasmissionoutreach.org or payatasbaptistchurch.org to see more about us. Donations are tax deductible.