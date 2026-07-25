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Psychologist needs cash for medical and license

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byMelba Garland

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dr. LaNell

Psychologist needs cash for medical and license

Please, support me while I work towards obtaining my initial state license and take care of living expenses while I undergo treatment for medical issues that will require months of recuperation. I have two surgeries happening in June and July and possibly August.

Cost estimates for four months include:

  1. Two required licensing exams: $835
  2. Exam Preparation Programs (Live or Self-Directed): $300 - $1,000
  3. Rent (5 months): $4,000
  4. Bills/Utilities: $2,500
  5. Food/Miscellaneous Expenses: $1,000
  6. Used Vehicle (+associated costs): $5,000

My name is Dr. LaNell and I’ve spent over a decade completing a Master’s in Marriage and Family Therapy and my clinical Doctorate. As previously stated, the reason for this campaign is that since I am currently not working it is an ideal time for me to take care of the medical issues described above, while preparing for and taking two required CA state licensing exams for my initial licensure.

In my role as a Clinical Psychologist, I've worked in concert with professionals who play all of the roles in the criminal justice system, medical treatment providers, and mental health practitioners of all stripes. Due my education and training, I've treated soon to be and formerly incarcerated and/or criminal justice system involved children and adults. They've all been killers and other types of bad people of both genders, aged 12 to late 60’s and beyond. As well as, their parents, children, and victims. All with some measure of mental illness from malingering to get out of work to anti-social disorders to psychopathy. In my role I help children and their families, individuals, and communities in crisis to ease their troubles in healthful ways.

I cannot say how much and how long I’ve been unhappy being stuck in California. I am at an age now where practicing my profession has become more challenging due to reasons beyond my control. Once licensed, I’ll have more opportunities and autonomy. I’ll be able to open a private practice, provide telehealth services to patients in other states with licenses for those states, accept short-term contracts. I can move to a state with license reciprocity with CA where I can engage in entrepreneurial endeavors that are cost prohibited here.

           I’ve been told I do God’s work. With your help, I can return to my calling as a licensed clinical psychologist in a state that is more user friendly.

Thank you, for the time you spent reading my story. Donations of any size greatly appreciated.

May the God of your understanding bless you and keep you safe.


Dr. LaNell


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