GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Proving That Dreams Belong to the Dreamers

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRodney Garcia

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rodney Garcia

Proving That Dreams Belong to the Dreamers

From "Never" to Now: Proving That Dreams Belong to the Dreamers

​All my life, I’ve lived under the weight of "no." I was told I could never open my own business. I was told I wasn't good enough to lead, and that my ideas were just too far out of reach. For a long time, I let those voices set the boundaries of my world.

​But after 25 years of hard work and management, I realized that the only person who gets to decide what is "within reach" is the person reaching for it. Today, I’m finally standing up to the doubt and proving that it’s never too late to build the future you’ve always imagined.

​A Safe Harbor in the Storm

​This journey hasn't been easy, and there were many days when the doubt felt loud. During those moments, I found my strength in my "safe harbor"—my loyal dog, Leia. When the world told me my goals were too big, she was there with a wagging tail, reminding me that I was enough. She’s been my constant companion through every late-night planning session and every hurdle I’ve had to jump. With her by my side and your support, I know I can finally cross the finish line.

​More Than Just a Business—It’s a Breakthrough

​This isn't just about startup capital; it’s about breaking a cycle. I am building a world-class VR entertainment space because I know exactly what it feels like to want to escape into something extraordinary.

​We are so close. The plans are drawn, the team is ready, and we are shooting for a grand opening this summer. We just need this final support to clear the last hurdle.

​How You Can Help Us Finish the Fight

​Your contribution does more than just buy equipment or paint walls:

​It Validates the Journey: You are helping me prove that a dream deferred is not a dream denied.

​It Builds the Foundation: Helping us secure the final pieces of technology to make this arena a reality.

​It Ignites the Future: Every dollar helps us open our doors, bringing a new kind of magic to our community.

​Stand With Us

​If you’ve ever been told you weren't enough, or that your goals were too big, then you know why this matters so much. I’m asking you to stand with me—not just as a donor, but as a believer in the underdog.

​Whether you can give a small amount or simply share this story, you are helping me turn a lifetime of "no" into a triumphant "yes."

​Thank you for seeing the vision, believing in the dream, and helping me reach the unreachable. And making the impossible POSSIBLE

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve